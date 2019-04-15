Clear
Huntsville police investigating Medaris Road shooting

They are looking for at least one offender in a silver truck.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 10:19 AM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 10:33 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road in Huntsville.

Police say two people with gunshot wounds are being transported to the hospital. 

Don Webster with HEMSI said one person is in serious condition and the other is still being evaluated.

Check with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

