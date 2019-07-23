Huntsville police investigating 3-year-old boy's death

UPDATE: A second child was also transported to Huntsville Hospital on Tuesday, Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says.

Investigators have left the scene on Maple Ridge Boulevard.

A man claiming to be a family member of the people who live at the home stopped by the house Tuesday afternoon to see what was going on. He says his nephew lived there with his three kids, two boys and a girl.

The man says his nephew is a good parent, and this comes as a shock to the family.

----------

From earlier:

An investigation is underway at Maple Ridge Boulevard in Huntsville after a three-year-old boy died, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

Berryhill says the child was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children inside the emergency room. He had been discovered unresponsive in the home on Maple Ridge Boulevard and was transported by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., Berryhill says.

He says an autopsy will be performed this week at the Department of Forensics in Huntsville.

Huntsville police say the boy died sometime before 12 p.m. Tuesday, and investigators are still at Maple Ridge Boulevard.