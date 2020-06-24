Huntsville police investigate two shootings on Sparkman Drive

Huntsville police were called to Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a man that he had been shot.

The 38-year-old man was found with a small caliber gunshot wound in the chest when officers arrived. Investigators said he told them he was in the parking lot when he heard several gunshots and then realized he'd been hit. He went inside his apartment and called police.

An hour prior to the shooting call at the apartment complex, a 25-year-old man showed up at Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound in his upper leg, according to police.

The victim told investigators he was walking in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1400 block of Sparkman Drive when he was shot. He said two unknown men approached him and started shooting at him.

The man told investigators the men took off running and he waved someone down for a ride to the hospital. Police said he was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated, and his condition is unknown.

The other man who showed up at the hospital has a minor injury and is expected to be okay.

According to police, the man who was shot in the chest is not cooperating, and they've received conflicting stories from witnesses.

It's unclear if the two shootings are related, but they happened about a mile apart from each other.