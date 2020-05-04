Huntsville police investigate two overnight shootings

Huntsville police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened just after midnight Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Academy Drive in North Huntsville and found bullet holes in two apartments. Investigators learned from a tenant that one of the bullet holes was in their daughter’s bedroom.
No one was injured or arrested in either shooting, according to Lt. Michael Johnson.
Both shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville police at 256-427-7001.
