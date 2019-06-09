Clear

Huntsville police investigate early Sunday morning shooting on Bob Wallace Ave.

Police say the shooting appears to be over a marijuana transaction.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:47 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

It happened around 1:40 Sunday morning on Bob Wallace Avenue. The one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital and later died from those injuries. 

Police are investigating.

We have a crew on the way to find out more. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events