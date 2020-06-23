Huntsville police investigate racist graffiti painted on Memorial Parkway overpasses

Huntsville police are investigating graffiti painted on Memorial Parkway overpasses.

A police spokesperson, Lt. Michael Johnson, says overnight, disturbing graffiti was discovered at the overpass of Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway. Similar graffiti with racist and anti-Semitic statements was found on the overpass at Airport Road and Memorial Parkway on June 13.

According to Johnson, investigators have at least one person of interest after an anonymous tip in the Airport Road case.

If you have information about the crimes, call Huntsville Police Criminal Investigations at 256-213-5448 or Crime Stoppers at 53-CRIME. You can also submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.