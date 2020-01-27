Huntsville police investigate overnight car chase

Huntsville police are investigating after being led on an overnight chase.

It happened on Penny Street off of Drake Avenue.

Huntsville police confirm a car led them on a chase and ended in front of a home in the 3700 block of Penny Street.

A WAAY 31 reporter on the scene saw damage to the front of the car, however, police have not yet confirmed the car crashed. We do know the car was towed from the scene to be impounded.

We have reached out to Huntsville police to learn more information.