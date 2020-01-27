Huntsville police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Dollar Tree store.
It happened Sunday night around nine at the Dollar Tree on Jordan lane.
Officials told us two employees were working inside the store when a man walked in and allegedly began to rob them.
Huntsville police were called to the scene where they used K9 dogs to help search for the suspect, but they were not able to find him.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
We are waiting to learn more information from police about the suspect and whether or not they have a person of interest in mind.
Related Content
- Huntsville police investigate an armed robbery at a local store
- Huntsville police investigating robbery
- Police respond to armed robbery at Huntsville store
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
- Huntsville police investigating armed robbery at Metro PCS
- Florence police investigate armed robbery at business
- Madison police investigating armed robbery at Verizon
- Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Huntsville store
- Police trying to determine if armed robberies at Hartselle, Huntsville GameStop stores are related
- Huntsville Police looking for suspect in Facebook Marketplace armed robbery
Scroll for more content...