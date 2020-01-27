Huntsville police investigate an armed robbery at a local store

Huntsville police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Dollar Tree store.

It happened Sunday night around nine at the Dollar Tree on Jordan lane.

Officials told us two employees were working inside the store when a man walked in and allegedly began to rob them.

Huntsville police were called to the scene where they used K9 dogs to help search for the suspect, but they were not able to find him.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

We are waiting to learn more information from police about the suspect and whether or not they have a person of interest in mind.