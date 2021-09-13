Clear
Huntsville police identify victim of Sunday murder; 2 charged

Neville Francis and Clarence Mann

It happened off Oakwood Avenue.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 11:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Alex Torres-Perez

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of a woman who was found shot to death on Sunday.

54-year-old Lewonda Mosley has been identified as the murder victim. 

Two people - Neville Francis and Clarence Mann - have been charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the case, police said.

Police responded to a shots fired call about 3:17 p.m. Sunday near Oakwood Avenue and Meridian Street.

Mosley was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a second vehicle with gunshot damage. 

The investigation is ongoing.

