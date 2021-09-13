Huntsville police identify victim of Sunday murder; 2 charged

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of a woman who was found shot to death on Sunday.
54-year-old Lewonda Mosley has been identified as the murder victim.
Two people - Neville Francis and Clarence Mann - have been charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the case, police said.
Police responded to a shots fired call about 3:17 p.m. Sunday near Oakwood Avenue and Meridian Street.
Mosley was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found a second vehicle with gunshot damage.
The investigation is ongoing.