Huntsville police identify victim in deadly shooting off Old Monrovia Road

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, which is where they died.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:33 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Sydney Martin

Huntsville police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting off Old Monrovia Road.

Police say Makieth Crayton was shot between two buildings at Stone's Throw Condominiums off Old Monrovia Road late Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital, which is where he died.

Neighbors said they heard multiple shots when the shooting happened.

Police haven't released any information about suspects.

Read more here.

