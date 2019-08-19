Clear
Huntsville police identify victim in Sunday homicide

The exact cause of death is unknown

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 12:46 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:47 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of a man found dead early Sunday.

Hansen Jurgen Fischer, said to be a 61-year-old transient white male, was found dead on a property in the 4400 block of Evangel Circle about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police said it is a homicide investigation.

The exact cause of death is unknown, but police said Sunday the victim did show signs of trauma.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Huntsville Police at 256-427-7270 or to submit a tip to Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers by calling 53-CRIME or online at www.53crime.org.

