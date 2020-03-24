Clear
Huntsville police identify pedestrian hit, killed on Memorial Parkway

Memorial Parkway fatal crash March 23

Police say a pedestrian was killed Monday night on Memorial Parkway.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police have identified the pedestrian killed Monday night on Memorial Parkway and Drake Avenue as Roger Johnson.

Police say Johnson’s family has been notified of his death. They say he was homeless.

The wreck happened around 9 p.m. Police say Johnson was trying to cross Memorial Parkway going east when a driver traveling south on Memorial Parkway was unable to avoid him.

According to police, after he was hit, Johnson landed on the northbound side of the parkway. They say he was then run over by three more vehicles.

All of the vehicles involved stopped to help Johnson from being hit again, police say. He died at the scene.

