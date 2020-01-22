Huntsville police identify man found dead in alley

Huntsville police say a man found dead in an alley has been identified as Gilberto Estrada.
Estrada, 21, is from Mexico. His family has been notified. Police say he was shot to death.
Estrada was found Saturday in the 3000 block of 7th Avenue. That's off Governors Drive in west Huntsville.
