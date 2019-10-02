Huntsville police say a 59-year-old homeless man found in a pond at Big Spring Park has been identified as Douglas Griggs.
The man was confined to a wheelchair, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill. Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says the man's family has been notified.
The exact cause of his death is unknown at this time and is still being investigated. Police say there is no evidence that shows foul play was involved.
In late September, a hospital employee on his break called 911 to report the body in the water. When Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. crews arrived, they pulled the man and his wheelchair out of the pond. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Related Content
- Huntsville police identify man found dead at Big Spring Park
- Huntsville Police investigate death at Big Spring Park
- People concerned with safety at Big Spring Park after man found dead in the water
- Woman found dead in north Huntsville home identified
- Huntsville police need help identifying this man
- Huntsville police closing streets around Big Spring Park for Panoply Festival
- Watch: Man proposes to girlfriend at Big Spring Park in Huntsville
- Huntsville police identify homicide victim
- Body found in Pinhook Creek identified as Huntsville man
- Two people found dead in Huntsville