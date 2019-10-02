Clear

Huntsville police identify man found dead at Big Spring Park

Police say there is no evidence at this time that shows foul play was involved.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 5:07 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a 59-year-old homeless man found in a pond at Big Spring Park has been identified as Douglas Griggs.

The man was confined to a wheelchair, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill. Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says the man's family has been notified.

The exact cause of his death is unknown at this time and is still being investigated. Police say there is no evidence that shows foul play was involved.

In late September, a hospital employee on his break called 911 to report the body in the water. When Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. crews arrived, they pulled the man and his wheelchair out of the pond. He was pronounced dead on scene.

For more information, click here and here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
98° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events