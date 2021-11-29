Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police identify 2 people killed in Saturday morning wrong-way crash on I-565

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 10:45 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 10:45 AM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller, Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identities of two people killed in an early Saturday morning wreck at the eastbound interchange between Interstate 565 and Highway 72.

The victims have been identified as 47-year-old Arlene Veronica Velasquez and 24-year-old Hannah Leigh Parton.

Five others injured in the three-vehicle wreck were treated at Huntsville Hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Huntsville Police Traffic Homicide Investigators say they believe a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-565 caused the crash. 

The wrong-way driver first hit a vehicle killing the passenger inside. 

After hitting the first vehicle the driver hit a another vehicle, killing the driver inside, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events