Huntsville police identify 2 people killed in Saturday morning wrong-way crash on I-565

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identities of two people killed in an early Saturday morning wreck at the eastbound interchange between Interstate 565 and Highway 72.

The victims have been identified as 47-year-old Arlene Veronica Velasquez and 24-year-old Hannah Leigh Parton.

Five others injured in the three-vehicle wreck were treated at Huntsville Hospital and released.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Huntsville Police Traffic Homicide Investigators say they believe a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-565 caused the crash.

The wrong-way driver first hit a vehicle killing the passenger inside.

After hitting the first vehicle the driver hit a another vehicle, killing the driver inside, police said.