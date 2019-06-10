Huntsville police honored after dangerous shooting along Memorial Parkway

Huntsville police officers involved in a chase that ended in both the suspect and officers firing shots were honored on Monday by the Sons of the American Revolution for their heroism.

Devron Booker, the man accused of shooting at them, is facing multiple charges, including three charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

WAAY 31 talked with the officers about the incident and what they've learned.

"Once he fired at me and he was going at the Parkway, I saw there were a lot of cars going at the intersection," said Huntsville Police Officer Taylor Davis.

Officers said they're still reliving what happened back in January along South Memorial Parkway.

"Only thing going through my mind at that point was to stop him from what he was doing," said Huntsville Police Officer Larry Tomlin.

Huntsville police attempted to stop Devron Booker, who they believe was in a stolen car. They say he started shooting and then took off as soon as the officers tried to pull him over.

"The risk of potentially being harmed, you take that on when you become a police officer, but the average citizen is just going about their day," said Officer Taylor Davis.

They followed him until the crashed in the median. That's when they say he fired at them again, and they were forced to shoot back.

Now, all four officers involved say they're still relieved no one was hurt that day, and they were able to get him off the streets.

"I'm glad I wasn't shot. I'm glad the public came out unscathed, and I'm glad he was placed in jail," said Huntsville Police Officer Christopher Wellman.

Officer Tomlin said that was the first time in his more than 20 years in law enforcement that he's ever been forced to fire his gun at a suspect.

"It motivates me to train more on my own time and my own dime. I do a lot of shooting on my own time. It motivates me to sharpen my own skills and to attend professional classes," said Officer Tomlin.

Devron Booker is out of jail on bond. His case has been sent to a Madison County Grand Jury.

After the incident, all the officers were reviewed by the Huntsville Police Department's internal review board. They all returned to work shortly after being found to have acted within protocol during the shooting.