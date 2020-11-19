Clear

Review board finds Huntsville police officers acted according to policy in deadly shooting

An officer shot and killed Alberto Rivas, 57, during a 911 call on Oct. 17.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 8:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A review board has found that Huntsville police officers acted according to policy in a deadly shooting in October.

The review happened on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after an officer shot and killed Alberto Rivas, 57, during a 911 call on Oct. 17.

Authorities say after being told to drop his gun, Rivas pointed it at an officer. Another officer at the scene then shot Rivas.

The police department says the review board found the officers involved were within its policies and procedures.

The review included representatives from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Huntsville City Legal, Huntsville Police Training Staff and members of the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council. They examined body camera footage, 911 audio and officer statements.

On Wednesday, Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard announced he’s ruled their actions were justified.

Read the full news release from Huntsville police below:

Huntsville Police conducted an Incident Review Board on Tuesday November 17th regarding the actions of officers from an October 17th shooting involving 57 yr. old Alberto Rivas. After a 911 call, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Edinburgh Dr for a possible domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, Rivas was seen with a handgun as he came to the door responding to their knock. Although officers identified themselves as Huntsville Police several times, and directed Rivas to put the gun down, Rivas raised the gun at one of the officers and proceeded onto the porch where he was shot by one officer. Officers immediately called HEMSI to render aid to Rivas. He was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

The Review Board found the officers involved were within the policies and procedures of the Huntsville Police Department. In attendance were representatives from the Madison County DA’s Office, Huntsville City Legal, HPD Training Staff and Members from the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council. Incident Review Boards are conducted to ensure HPD personnel followed training and standard operating procedures. During the review, Body Worn Camera footage, 911 audio and officer statements were carefully examined by the Review Board.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 223486

Reported Deaths: 3347
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson28781481
Mobile18834354
Tuscaloosa12052149
Montgomery11789227
Madison11693121
Shelby931775
Baldwin784984
Lee733164
Calhoun576495
Morgan564044
Etowah556261
Marshall551653
Houston485637
DeKalb435234
Cullman390731
St. Clair382055
Elmore375961
Limestone375942
Lauderdale348753
Walker337796
Talladega322741
Colbert282039
Jackson276924
Blount264835
Autauga252937
Franklin236233
Dale222454
Coffee222314
Dallas210730
Chilton210436
Russell20963
Covington205732
Escambia190831
Tallapoosa164289
Chambers162048
Pike151514
Clarke151119
Marion130033
Winston117822
Marengo114623
Barbour113710
Geneva11248
Lawrence112435
Butler110241
Pickens109419
Bibb100818
Randolph96620
Cherokee93516
Hale88931
Washington87817
Clay85915
Henry8196
Lowndes77029
Fayette76616
Monroe74311
Cleburne68912
Crenshaw68330
Bullock67819
Macon66620
Conecuh65514
Perry6456
Wilcox61218
Lamar5967
Sumter54222
Choctaw41112
Greene38217
Coosa2824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 325201

Reported Deaths: 4048
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby44102623
Davidson39122391
Knox16716126
Rutherford15857139
Hamilton15066129
Williamson999369
Sumner8422128
Wilson647670
Out of TN618045
Montgomery575977
Putnam550574
Sullivan550479
Washington519789
Maury515850
Madison486598
Blount472749
Bradley456730
Sevier433727
Unassigned430710
Robertson331949
Tipton320434
Hamblen310956
Dyer292148
Gibson283060
Greene266367
Dickson251926
Anderson251025
Coffee250136
Bedford236828
Lawrence236428
Carter236346
Obion235039
Cumberland225434
McMinn221950
Hardeman215136
Warren212016
Roane208419
Loudon207916
Fayette204737
Jefferson199928
Weakley198534
Lauderdale190920
Trousdale187711
Monroe187042
Franklin179329
Wayne17389
Hawkins169632
Henderson169430
Macon167127
Hardin164425
White159917
Marshall154915
Haywood152729
Carroll151230
Cocke148826
Rhea147728
Overton144034
Cheatham139916
Campbell137720
McNairy135131
Johnson134618
Lincoln132211
Smith130417
Giles130040
Henry128915
Lake11225
Bledsoe11184
Fentress111019
Crockett108425
Hickman104717
DeKalb101720
Marion100115
Chester92319
Decatur86011
Grainger83711
Scott8026
Unicoi71318
Grundy70814
Claiborne6909
Benton68913
Lewis68110
Union6625
Cannon6392
Jackson6349
Humphreys6197
Polk60714
Morgan5946
Houston55419
Stewart52514
Clay49717
Sequatchie4705
Perry44518
Meigs43110
Moore3482
Pickett34712
Van Buren3012
Hancock1353

Most Popular Stories

Community Events