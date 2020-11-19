Review board finds Huntsville police officers acted according to policy in deadly shooting

A review board has found that Huntsville police officers acted according to policy in a deadly shooting in October.

The review happened on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after an officer shot and killed Alberto Rivas, 57, during a 911 call on Oct. 17.

Authorities say after being told to drop his gun, Rivas pointed it at an officer. Another officer at the scene then shot Rivas.

The police department says the review board found the officers involved were within its policies and procedures.

The review included representatives from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Huntsville City Legal, Huntsville Police Training Staff and members of the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council. They examined body camera footage, 911 audio and officer statements.

On Wednesday, Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard announced he’s ruled their actions were justified.

Read the full news release from Huntsville police below:

Huntsville Police conducted an Incident Review Board on Tuesday November 17th regarding the actions of officers from an October 17th shooting involving 57 yr. old Alberto Rivas. After a 911 call, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Edinburgh Dr for a possible domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, Rivas was seen with a handgun as he came to the door responding to their knock. Although officers identified themselves as Huntsville Police several times, and directed Rivas to put the gun down, Rivas raised the gun at one of the officers and proceeded onto the porch where he was shot by one officer. Officers immediately called HEMSI to render aid to Rivas. He was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

The Review Board found the officers involved were within the policies and procedures of the Huntsville Police Department. In attendance were representatives from the Madison County DA’s Office, Huntsville City Legal, HPD Training Staff and Members from the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council. Incident Review Boards are conducted to ensure HPD personnel followed training and standard operating procedures. During the review, Body Worn Camera footage, 911 audio and officer statements were carefully examined by the Review Board.