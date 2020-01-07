Huntsville police, feds looking for 24 barrels of explosive powder stolen from local business

The Huntsville Police Department needs the public's help finding a truck and trailer carrying explosive materials.

Police say the dark-colored Ford F-350 with a camper shell and triple axle utility trailer with high wall was stolen from Kennametal Inc. On Hwy. 20 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

The offender, wanted for burglary, took 17-gallon barrels of tungsten metal powder. Twenty-four of the barrels were in the trailer, putting their value at $186,000.

Because the substance is used as an explosive, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Federal Bureau of Investigation are part of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville police investigators at 256-883-3791.