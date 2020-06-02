Huntsville police evacuate building after report of suspicious package

Huntsville police evacuated the Huntsville Municipal Complex Tuesday afternoon while they investigated a suspicious item.

Police found the item was a suitcase and did not pose a threat. People were then allowed to return inside the building. The suitcase was outside the Huntsville Police Department’s front doors at 815 Wheeler Avenue.

The investigation began around 12:45 p.m. Officials reviewed video and are working to determine where the suitcase came from.

The bomb squad was at the scene.