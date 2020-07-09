Huntsville police escort ducklings to safety, briefly shut down Memorial Parkway

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Huntsville police briefly shut down northbound Memorial Parkway Thursday morning to escort a family of ducks across the road.
It happened around 7:15 a.m., and officers were able to safely get them out of the way.
The department later posted photos of the ducklings and their mother to its Twitter account. See them below:
We had to shutdown northbound Memorial Parkway briefly this morning for some ‘fowl’ road conditions. Officers were able to get this little family across the road! pic.twitter.com/XGwfm77FVa
— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 9, 2020