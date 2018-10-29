Huntsville police encourage church leaders to attend active training session

The push is on to make places of worship as safe as possible in Huntsville. It comes in the wake of Saturday's massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Shortly, after the attack in Pittsburgh, Huntsville police posted on facebook about their next training session, which is next month. They encourage church leaders to attend.

The next active shooter training class is on Tuesday November 27 at 6 p.m to 8 p.m at the Jaycee community building on Airport road.

Officer John Hollingsworth said the training can be used during any active shooter situation.

"You can use it at your own house, you can use it if you're at college, school, the movies, work, at the mall as well as the house of worship," said Officer John Hollingsworth.

Police will show church leaders different ways to protect their buildings that won't disturb worship services.

"We actually go out and asses the protection plan. We look at everything from the entry, the parking lot, the cameras and what are the best places to guide people to,"Officer Hollingsworth said.

Police said most people panic in active shooter situations. They'll teach you what to spot before danger strikes and how to protect and defend yourself and others, in order to survive.

"If the shooter finds you just hiding, and you don't have a plan at that point, it's a very bad day," Officer Hollingsworth said.