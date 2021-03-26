Huntsville police doing traffic safety checkpoints throughout city this weekend

Huntsville police will be doing traffic safety checkpoints this weekend.

If you’re stopped, be prepared to present your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration.

Police say there are currently 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville, and officers will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations. They say “The D.U.I. Task Force uses Traffic Safety Checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving.”

If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving, contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

Police say these are some of the hotspot locations: Jordan Lane/Sparkman Dr.; Mastin Lake Rd./Lodge Rd.; Mastin Lake Rd./Pulaski Pike; Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.; Moores Mill Rd./Stanwood Blvd; Bankhead Pkwy/Douglas Ln.; Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Rd.; Church St./Pratt Ave.; Clinton Ave./Monroe St.; Sparkman Dr./Executive Dr.; University Dr./Old Monrovia Rd.; University Dr./Research Park Blvd.; University Dr./Slaughter Rd.