Update: Traffic flowing on Interstate 565 after debris in roadway caused delays

At 7:48 p.m. Thursday, Huntsville police said at Exit 17 on Interstate 565, all westbound traffic was being diverted to Jordan Lane due to large debris in the roadway.
The department urged drivers to take alternate routes. WAAY 31 sent a reporter to the scene who says traffic is flowing again.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
