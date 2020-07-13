Huntsville police divert traffic on Bob Wallace Avenue and 10th Street due to wreck

Huntsville police say drivers should avoid the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and 10th Street due to a wreck.
Officers are diverting traffic around 11 a.m. Monday.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
Be advised.
Huntsville police say drivers should avoid the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and 10th Street due to a wreck.
Officers are diverting traffic around 11 a.m. Monday.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|6746
|170
|Mobile
|4904
|140
|Montgomery
|4547
|112
|Tuscaloosa
|2690
|53
|Madison
|2268
|9
|Marshall
|1980
|11
|Shelby
|1691
|25
|Lee
|1596
|37
|Morgan
|1338
|5
|Baldwin
|1277
|11
|Walker
|1075
|32
|Elmore
|1067
|21
|Etowah
|1011
|14
|Dallas
|1002
|9
|DeKalb
|967
|7
|Franklin
|938
|16
|Autauga
|698
|15
|Russell
|686
|0
|Unassigned
|679
|28
|Chambers
|677
|30
|Butler
|652
|29
|Limestone
|639
|3
|Tallapoosa
|630
|69
|Cullman
|615
|6
|Houston
|607
|7
|Lauderdale
|577
|6
|St. Clair
|544
|3
|Calhoun
|515
|5
|Colbert
|509
|6
|Escambia
|488
|8
|Lowndes
|484
|22
|Pike
|479
|5
|Jackson
|435
|2
|Coffee
|428
|4
|Covington
|416
|12
|Talladega
|401
|7
|Barbour
|399
|2
|Dale
|395
|1
|Bullock
|378
|10
|Hale
|354
|23
|Marengo
|354
|11
|Chilton
|331
|2
|Blount
|320
|1
|Clarke
|317
|6
|Wilcox
|303
|8
|Winston
|299
|5
|Sumter
|292
|13
|Marion
|290
|14
|Pickens
|274
|6
|Randolph
|263
|9
|Monroe
|260
|3
|Perry
|250
|2
|Conecuh
|231
|8
|Bibb
|224
|1
|Macon
|219
|9
|Choctaw
|217
|12
|Greene
|198
|9
|Henry
|155
|3
|Washington
|148
|8
|Lawrence
|136
|0
|Crenshaw
|132
|3
|Cherokee
|124
|7
|Geneva
|98
|0
|Lamar
|89
|1
|Clay
|85
|2
|Fayette
|85
|1
|Coosa
|66
|1
|Cleburne
|45
|1
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|13594
|224
|Davidson
|13309
|143
|Rutherford
|3602
|39
|Hamilton
|3364
|38
|Sumner
|1945
|56
|Williamson
|1763
|16
|Knox
|1620
|9
|Trousdale
|1510
|5
|Out of TN
|1416
|10
|Wilson
|1187
|17
|Putnam
|1019
|7
|Bradley
|972
|4
|Robertson
|948
|13
|Sevier
|912
|3
|Unassigned
|890
|2
|Montgomery
|778
|7
|Tipton
|698
|7
|Lake
|696
|0
|Bledsoe
|629
|1
|Bedford
|624
|9
|Macon
|603
|7
|Hamblen
|474
|4
|Maury
|462
|3
|Hardeman
|418
|4
|Fayette
|370
|5
|Madison
|363
|2
|Rhea
|343
|0
|Blount
|339
|3
|Loudon
|328
|2
|Dyer
|292
|3
|McMinn
|284
|19
|Cheatham
|275
|3
|Dickson
|275
|0
|Washington
|262
|0
|Lawrence
|239
|6
|Cumberland
|221
|4
|Sullivan
|221
|4
|Anderson
|200
|2
|Jefferson
|187
|1
|Lauderdale
|182
|4
|Gibson
|181
|1
|Smith
|160
|2
|Monroe
|155
|6
|Greene
|151
|2
|Coffee
|143
|0
|Cocke
|138
|0
|Hardin
|128
|7
|Warren
|127
|0
|Obion
|124
|3
|Haywood
|121
|3
|Marshall
|118
|2
|Franklin
|116
|3
|Wayne
|116
|0
|McNairy
|107
|1
|Carter
|105
|2
|Giles
|105
|1
|Hickman
|105
|0
|Marion
|95
|4
|Hawkins
|91
|2
|Lincoln
|87
|0
|White
|86
|3
|DeKalb
|85
|0
|Roane
|85
|0
|Henderson
|74
|0
|Weakley
|74
|1
|Overton
|73
|1
|Campbell
|70
|1
|Chester
|69
|0
|Claiborne
|68
|0
|Grundy
|65
|2
|Unicoi
|58
|0
|Grainger
|56
|0
|Polk
|55
|0
|Crockett
|54
|3
|Henry
|53
|0
|Carroll
|52
|1
|Cannon
|50
|0
|Sequatchie
|49
|0
|Humphreys
|47
|2
|Jackson
|47
|0
|Johnson
|46
|0
|Meigs
|38
|0
|Perry
|38
|0
|Morgan
|32
|1
|Decatur
|29
|0
|Scott
|28
|0
|Fentress
|27
|0
|Stewart
|26
|0
|Union
|24
|0
|Moore
|21
|0
|Clay
|20
|0
|Houston
|20
|0
|Benton
|15
|1
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Lewis
|11
|0
|Van Buren
|9
|0
|Pickett
|7
|0