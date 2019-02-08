Huntsville police determine officers acted within policy during chase, shooting incident

According to Huntsville police, the department convened an Incident Review Board on Thursday, February 8 regarding the pursuit and arrest of Devron Booker on January 16.

The board reviewed body camera footage, dash-cam video and testimonial evidence and determined the officers acted within departmental policy, Lieutenant Michael Johnson with Huntsville police said Friday.

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, Huntsville police arrested Booker, 29, and charged him with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer for shooting at officers during a chase and one count of armed robbery for a carjacking incident on Monday, January 14.

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer is a Class A felony that carries a sentence up to life in prison. Law enforcement has since recovered the stolen vehicle. The weapon used to shoot at police was recovered on Hobbs Road.

Booker is awaiting indictment for the charges for the previous robbery and attempted murder charges in relation to the pursuit, according to Huntsville police.