Huntsville Police Department not hit by national officer shortage

Huntsville is bucking the national trend that shows less people want to be police officers.

"Sometimes people need somebody to stand up for them when they can't do it themselves," aspiring Huntsville Police officer Brittany Thomas said.

Thomas knows the risk that comes with being a police officer, and not even the deaths of seven police officers nationwide in just two weeks is enough to scare her away.

"People need to be able to trust that when they call the police, we will come no matter what," Thomas said.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the number of full-time sworn police officers fell by more than 20,000 from 2013 to 2016. The average number of officers per capita is also down. Both stats point to the national need for more officers, but that's not the case in Huntsville.

"We're actually seeing a lot of success in all the great things we're doing here at HPD," Officer Karl Kissich, the Huntsville Police Department's full-time recruiter, said.

Kissich credits a lot of that success to the city itself.

"The city of Huntsville is just such a wonderful city. It's why such low crime in a city our size comparatively across the nation," Kissich said.

Alvin Long wants to see the city even stronger and is sold out to making it happen.

"It's just my calling to be there for the people," Long, an aspiring Huntsville Police officer, said.

Long also knows police work can be dangerous but said that's why they prepare.

"The last two weeks we lost seven officers, you know? You just have to be ready for it. It could happen to anybody," Long said.

Kissich told WAAY 31 the department doesn't have a set goal for recruits, but they're always looking for the best people to join the department.