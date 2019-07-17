Huntsville police program putting retired officers back into action

A new program from the Huntsville Police Department is putting retired officers back into action.

Three retired officers have already been sworn into the program. Huntsville police said the program gives them a way to still get their retirement benefits, and it helps protect the city.

“We got a wide range of experience, and we’re going to be using that experience in different divisions of the city,” Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police said.

Huntsville police said the officers will get to pick up where they left off by helping out in the division they retired from.

"We have a lot of great people that retire. We hate to see them go, but now it gives them a career path by which they can actually choose to retire and come back and still use those same skills in a part-time capacity,” Johnson said.

Johnson said hiring the officers part-time helps increase their manpower on the streets and fixes recruitment issues many police departments face nationwide

"When you have programs like this that we can take advantage of here in Alabama, there’s going to be a terrific program that not just helps our recruiting altogether, but helps our recruiting with our retirees," he said.

The police department said this is only the beginning and they’ll be adding in more retired officers to different divisions. The three officers started their new shift Wednesday.