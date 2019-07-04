Huntsville police deal with increase of shooting calls on 4th of July

Huntsville police are cracking down on people who set off fireworks in the city. In years past, they've received calls where people were confusing fireworks with gunshots, which they say is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Huntsville police said they receive so many 911 calls about gunshots on the 4th of July, it's about equal to the amount of shots fired calls they get in a 3-month span. They're asking everyone to abide by the firework ban.

"What we see on the Fourth of July is very similar to New Year's day, which is an increase in shots fired calls," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the police department.

Police want people to know if officers find you setting off fireworks in the city limits, they will confiscate them and you can be fined.

Police said in 2017, officers received 200 calls on the Fourth of July where fireworks were confused with gunshots. In 2018, officers responded to 160 calls on the 4th.

Darryl Morris who lives in Huntsville said he hears fireworks in his neighborhood every year.

"When I hear it, I just think it's people outside having a good time for the 4th of July rather than just some crazy people out there looking for trouble," Morris said.

He didn't know about the increase in calls police receive, but said he hopes no one gets arrested or cited this Fourth of July.

"Stay out of trouble, stay out of the way," Morris said.

Huntsville police said if the influx of calls is so great, then they will have to prioritize the seriousness of the call.

"There are instances when there are people being extremely neglectful and there are injuries due to fireworks, so we will handle those first," he said.

Morris said he hopes everyone enjoys their holiday the safest way possible.

"It's the Fourth of July. Why not have a good time?" he said.

Huntsville police said officers still have to respond to all other calls, so they are asking for everyone to be patient and follow the law. Police shared the minimum fine for being caught with fireworks is $100, and the fine increases for each offense and can include jail time.