Huntsville police crackdown on underage alcohol sales

Huntsville police used an underage decoy during the operation.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 2:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are cracking down on underage alcohol sales.

More than a dozen people must appear in court after selling alcohol for underage kids.

Huntsville police cited 13 employees and business owners on Wednesday at 13 different locations. They could face up to a $500 fine.

If they are caught again, their liquor license could be suspended.

The department used officers and a decoy under the age of 21 during the operation. Police visited 21 locations, in total.

The Huntsville Police Department says it will be conducting more of these operations in the future.

Police say the locations in violation were at these addresses.

4113 Bob Wallace Ave, 4011 University Dr, 4200 Bob Wallace Ave, 4167 Old Monrovia Rd, 7546 South Parkway, 13001 South Parkway, 11451 South Parkway, 10001 South Parkway, 7920 South Parkway, 306 Andrew Jackson Way, 508 Oakwood Ave, 307 Andrew Jackson Way, and 804 Holmes Ave.

