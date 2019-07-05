Huntsville police confiscate illegal fireworks during holiday

The Fourth of July may be over, but Huntsville police officers are still cracking down on fireworks being illegally set off within city limits.

Police had a busy Fourth of July and are expecting to respond to more calls throughout the weekend.

Bins are placed at every Huntsville police precinct for officers to put in fireworks they've confiscated. Police said the bins are being regularly cleared out by the bomb squad, and during Friday's day shift, officers finally saw a slow down in calls.

"If they are tied up confiscating fireworks, doing paperwork, turning those fireworks in and/or writing a citation, that limits the time they can spend investigating more serious situations going on in the city," said Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police.

Johnson said officers are allowed to use their discretion when responding to call and if they catch you with fireworks, then they can let you off with a warning. However, if they're called back out to where you are again, you'll definitely face a fine or jail time.

Police said all fireworks are illegal within city limits. They want people to stop setting fireworks off because the calls are overwhelming and using up resources.

"We responded to approximately 40 calls an hour from 8 p.m. to midnight, which is roughly a call every minute and a half," Johnson said.

Huntsville police said they responded to 240 calls about fireworks on the 4th of July, and it didn't slow down until hours after midnight. In 2018, officers only responded to 160 calls and in 2017 to 200 firework calls.