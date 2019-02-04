Huntsville police collect thousands of pounds of prescription drugs

The Huntsville Police Department has collected 3,500 pounds of unwanted and unused medications, and it wants more.

The department is in its fourth year of maintaining a 24/7 drug depository for unwanted/unused prescription drugs at the Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Ave.

This keeps unused/expired medications from getting in the wrong hands, and keeps them from being flushed and entering the water system.

Lt. Michael Johnson said the depository took in 360 pounds of drugs for the past reporting period in 2018, bringing the total after four years of operation to 3,500 pounds.

In addition to the Huntsville site, medications can be turned in at the April 27 Spring DEA Drug Take Back Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kroger, 7090 Hwy. 72.