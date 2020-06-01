Huntsville police collect school supply donations

The Huntsville Police Department is holding a school supplies drive so students have what they need when they head back to class.

The department is asking for donations of those supplies. That includes backpacks, winter coats and hygiene items.

Sgt. Grady Thigpen explained why this year, the drive is even more important.

"This year is especially important because so many families and the community itself has been affected by COVID-19," he said.

The drive runs until July 30. You can drop off supplies at the public safety office or the north, south and west police precincts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.