Huntsville police closing streets around Big Spring Park for Panoply Festival

The 2019 Panoply Festival is running Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28.

In preparation, Huntsville police will be closing several streets around Big Spring International Park in Downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville police say the following schedule will be in place starting Monday, April 22 at 8:00 a.m. All roads will be open by Monday, April 29, no later than 5:00 p.m., police say.

* Close Monroe Street at the south side of the exit from the circular drive of the VBC Ticket Office. Access to the VBC Ticket Office and VBC Parking Garage will be maintained from Monroe Street as construction zones permit.

* Close Williams Avenue from Church Street to Monroe Street.

* Close Monroe Street north of the entrance to the Embassy Suites Hotel.

* Handicap parking for the event will be provided inside of the city parking garage Lot “M” located between Church Street and Monroe Street.

* Bicycle Parking will be allowed at designated bicycle racks at Monroe Street Gateway entrance and the Church Street gateway entrance at Williams Avenue.

Huntsville police say Panoply gates will be open to the general public at the following dates and times:

* Friday, April 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

* Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

* Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.