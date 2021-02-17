Huntsville police close some roadways due to icy conditions

UPDATE: Interstate 565's elevated portions and Research Park Boulevard from Highway 53 to the Interstate 565 exit are both open.

Interstate 565 westbound exit to Research Park Boulevard is closed due to a stranded 18-wheeler.

This is as of 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.

From earlier:

Huntsville police said around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday that Memorial Parkway and the overpasses are closed, along with Bankhead Parkway, due to icy conditions.

Elevated portions of Interstate 565, Green Mountain and Research Park Boulevard from Highway 53 to Interstate 565 are also closed.

The department also said around 10 p.m. that the westbound lanes of Highway 72 at Paramount are closed due to a traffic accident.

You should use caution and avoid driving, if possible.

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE