Huntsville police close portion of Research Park Boulevard, Memorial Parkway overpasses due to ice

The Huntsville Police Department is closing some roadways Monday night due to dangerous conditions.

Research Park Boulevard is being shut down from Interstate 565 to Jordan Lane on-ramps due to ice and road conditions.

Memorial Parkway overpasses are also being closed due to ice. The access roads are open, and drivers should use caution.

