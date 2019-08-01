Clear
Huntsville police close lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say the department has closed the two left-hand southbound lanes at Memorial Parkway and Mountain Gap Road due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.

