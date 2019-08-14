Clear
Huntsville police close eastbound lanes of HWY 72 E at Shields Road due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 9:38 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police have closed eastbound lanes of Highway 72 East at Shields Road due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.

