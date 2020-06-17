Huntsville police chief to present review of officers’ actions during protests

The Huntsville police chief will present a review of police actions used at protests.

Officers used tear gas in early June to disperse crowds after asking for an hour and a half that protesters go home. Dozens of protesters were arrested, and some claim they were hit by rubber bullets.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray will go over all those actions and what changes they will make for future protests in a special called meeting on Thursday at Huntsville City Hall. It will start at 5 p.m.

The police chief previously spoke about their actions in a news conference on June 4. Watch that here.