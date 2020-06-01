Huntsville police chief issues statement about George Floyd’s death

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray issued a statement on Monday regarding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters are expected to gather at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Madison County Courthouse. Read more on that here.

You can read McMurray’s full statement below:

“The misconduct of a few officers several hundred miles away has once again brought national attention and doubt on the profession of law enforcement.

I have spent this last week in communication with Huntsville Police Department employees, the Mayor’s Office and our City Council Members emphasizing the intolerable and inexcusable in-custody death of George Floyd. The video is heart-wrenching and angers police leaders across the country. HPD extends our deepest condolences to the Floyd family.

The techniques I observed in that video are not how HPD trains officers. The training we conduct reflects the role and responsibility of an officer to protect and safeguard suspects in custody as well as the public. This is paramount to what we do. We have no training that equates to the total disregard for life that was displayed in that video.

We recognize the pain and concern this incident has brought to our community. As your Chief of Police, we respect your right to protest peacefully and we will be there to support and protect you as we give voice to our human rights as citizens of this great community and nation.”