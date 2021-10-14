Huntsville police to release video of woman entering van before death

Video of a woman entering the Huntsville police van where she was later found dead will be released publicly, according to Huntsville Police.

Christina Nance, 29, was found dead in an unused police van in the Huntsville Municipal Court complex parking lot last week. Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said investigators have the video of the day she entered the van and plan to show it to her mother on Friday before releasing it publicly.

McMurray said the investigation is ongoing and expects forensic exam results to be available in about a month.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill previously said an autopsy found no sign of foul play or trauma in her death, though an official cause of death is still pending further investigation.

McMurray said the Huntsville Police Department's community resource officers had been working with Nance's family over the past year, and that the department grieves with the family over Nance's death.