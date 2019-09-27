Huntsville police charge suspect with robbery, attempted murder of a police officer

Huntsville police say a suspect is now in custody on robbery and attempted murder charges.

On Thursday, police, along with the FBI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 19-year-old Deondre Cleveland Day. Day is charged with three counts of robbery first-degree, attempted murder of a police officer and attempted murder.

The department says one of the robbery charges stems from a carjacking that involved a Blue Dodge Challenger. The robbery included a 15-year-old suspect charged with robbery first-degree.

According to Huntsville police, the charge for attempted murder of a police officer stems from the police chase involving the Dodge Challenger where a passenger fired several shots at officers on Thursday.

Police say the other robbery charges are the result of an incident where two victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal belongings. The second attempted murder charge is for a shooting in late August in the Northwoods area, according to the department.