Huntsville police charge man with sodomy, sexual abuse

William Henry Woodall

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man it says had improper sexual contact with a female victim who was incapable of consenting to the acts.

William Henry Woodall, 70, was booked Wednesday on charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.

No bond has been set at this time.

No other details on the charges have been released.

