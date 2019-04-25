Huntsville police charge man with sodomy, sexual abuse

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged a man it says had improper sexual contact with a female victim who was incapable of consenting to the acts.
William Henry Woodall, 70, was booked Wednesday on charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
No bond has been set at this time.
No other details on the charges have been released.
