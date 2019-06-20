Clear
Huntsville police charge man with sodomy after Uber driver’s alert

William Park Winston

William Park Winston, 34, was booked in the Madison County Jail about 12:50 a.m. Thursday

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 1:46 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with sodomy after being alerted to suspicious activity by an Uber driver.

William Park Winston, 34, was charged with second-degree sodomy. No bond had been set as of Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said an Uber driver contacted police after taking a young teenage girl to an address. Police responded and later arrested Winston.

