Huntsville police charge man with sodomy after Uber driver’s alert

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with sodomy after being alerted to suspicious activity by an Uber driver.

William Park Winston, 34, was booked in the Madison County Jail about 12:50 a.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree sodomy. No bond had been set as of Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said an Uber driver contacted police after taking a young teenage girl to an address. Police responded and later arrested Winston.

