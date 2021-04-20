Huntsville police charge man with reckless murder after shooting death

Huntsville Police have charged an 18-year-old man after the victim in a Monday night shooting died.

Vincent Harmon was arrested for reckless murder, said Lt. Jesse Sumlin, police spokesman.

The identity of the victim has not been released as next of kin is still being notified, Sumlin said

The victim “was shot during an act where Harmon was aware his actions could cause significant risk or bodily harm to another person,” Sumlin said.

Investigators were called to Huntsville Hospital about 8 p.m. Monday after the victim showed up at the hospital with a life-threatening injury, said Sumlin.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sumlin said the investigation is ongoing.