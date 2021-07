The Huntsville Police Department has charged Devontae Sherrod Moore, 27, with murder following a July 12 shooting.

Kentonio Perkins, 22, was found dead about 11 p.m. July 12 in the 11 block of Indiana Street.

Police believe a verbal fight led to the murder.

Moore is being held in the Madison County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.