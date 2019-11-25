Clear

Huntsville police charge man with murder in weekend shooting

Terryous Crutcher

One person was killed in a shooting on Williamsburg Drive on Saturday.

Huntsville police say the suspect in a deadly shooting Saturday night on Williamsburg Drive is Terryous Crutcher.

Crutcher, 32, is charged with the murder of Tevareous Crutcher. Police believe the two men are brothers.

Terryous Crutcher was booked in the Madison County Jail around 2:44 a.m. Sunday and is being held without bond.

Police say the shooting happened during an argument.

