Huntsville police charge man with murder in weekend shooting

Huntsville police say the suspect in a deadly shooting Saturday night on Williamsburg Drive is Terryous Crutcher.

Crutcher, 32, is charged with the murder of Tevareous Crutcher. Police believe the two men are brothers.

Terryous Crutcher was booked in the Madison County Jail around 2:44 a.m. Sunday and is being held without bond.

Police say the shooting happened during an argument.

