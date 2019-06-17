Huntsville police charge man in Flint River assault on teens

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with assault related to a June 2 brawl with teenager kayakers on the Flint River.

Jordan English, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault, a felony. He was arrested Sunday afternoon. Bond was set at $2,500.

WAAY 31 spoke to a Huntsville teen who said he was attacked while on a kayaking trip with his friends. He said a man started harassing his group of friends and saying vulgar things to the girls in the group.

WAAY 31 is told that same man told the group he and his friends would see them down the river, and when the teens got down the river, they witnessed a large group of 10 to 12 men, ranging in age from their twenties to mid-thirties, running down the banks.

"They all proceeded to run into the water, and it was just chaos from there. Just flipping our kayaks, flip my kayak. Some man put me in a headlock and proceeded to just beat my face," said Collins Nelson, a teen whose eye socket was broken during the altercation.

Nelson said the other group started beating up the boys and girls in their group. However, those adults told Huntsville police the teenagers started the altercation.

Nelson says he was with a group of newly graduated high school students, and they were kayaking to celebrate a friend's birthday when they say they were attacked.

