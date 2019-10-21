Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police charge man found hiding in business with burglary

Joshua Ben Abu Bakr

Huntsville police arrested a man early Sunday after finding him inside a business.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville police arrested a man early Sunday after finding him inside a business.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, an officer heard an alarm coming from Farmers Furniture, 3240 Memorial Parkway. He found the back door had been forced open and so called for additional officers and a K9, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Two K9 officers arrived and helped clear the building.

Johnson said they found Joshua Ben Abu Bakr hiding inside with a small bag and gloves.

He was charged with burglary.

The investigation continues, Johnson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events