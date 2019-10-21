Huntsville police charge man found hiding in business with burglary

Huntsville police arrested a man early Sunday after finding him inside a business.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, an officer heard an alarm coming from Farmers Furniture, 3240 Memorial Parkway. He found the back door had been forced open and so called for additional officers and a K9, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Two K9 officers arrived and helped clear the building.

Johnson said they found Joshua Ben Abu Bakr hiding inside with a small bag and gloves.

He was charged with burglary.

The investigation continues, Johnson.