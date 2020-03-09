Huntsville police say a man is in custody for shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Force Drive and Gilbreath Road.
The department says when officers arrived, the victim called back and said he followed the suspect to an address on Force Drive. Officers found the suspect, Tyron Franklin, at that location.
Police recovered a pistol and charged Franklin with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Related Content
- Huntsville police charge man for shooting into vehicle
- Madison police charge man in vehicle burglaries
- Man charged with Thursday shooting in Huntsville
- Huntsville police charge man with murder in weekend shooting
- Huntsville police charge man with murder
- Police arrest man for vehicle break-ins in South Huntsville
- Decatur woman charged with shooting into vehicle
- Huntsville police investigate shooting in North Huntsville
- Police investigating shooting in Huntsville
- Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting
Scroll for more content...