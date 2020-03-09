Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police charge man for shooting into vehicle

Police recovered a pistol and charged the suspect with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 11:07 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a man is in custody for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Force Drive and Gilbreath Road.

The department says when officers arrived, the victim called back and said he followed the suspect to an address on Force Drive. Officers found the suspect, Tyron Franklin, at that location.

Police recovered a pistol and charged Franklin with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events