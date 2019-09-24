Clear
Huntsville police charge 4 after finding them on middle school roof

School security said the suspects had been seen on cameras.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested 4 in connection to burglary and prowling charges at Chapman Middle School.

Officers were dispatched to the school about 10:30 a.m. Monday in reference to people on school property, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Officers found four suspects on the roof of the school. School security arrived and identified Billy Loudermilk, 19, and Titus Chisolm, 19, as having gained entry through the roof hatch by climbing up the back of the building.

Both were charged with burglary.

The other two suspects – Trinity Marshall, 20, and Andres Mullins, 19 – did not enter the school, Johnson said, and were charged with prowling.

Note: Huntsville police have not provided a mugshot for Billy Loudermilk.

